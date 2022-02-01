Rupert Grint Says He Would Play Ron Weasley Again

“Extra’s” Katie Krause spoke with Rupert Grint, who still loves “Harry Potter” as much as we do!

Grint is open to playing Ron Weasley again if given the opportunity. He said, “I do feel quite strong affinity with him. I’m quite protective of him as well.”

“I have a weird relationship with Ron, I think,” Grint added.

Does he think that the franchise can be rebooted? He said, “I don’t know. I mean there is a book… People have been talking about it.”

Rupert is currently starring in “Servant,” a thrilling psychological drama about a family in mourning that becomes entangled with mysterious forces.

Grint made sure not to give spoilers about the third season, only calling it “such a fun ride.”