BTS Star Jimin Suffers Appendicitis and Tests Positive for COVID-19

Jimin, of BTS fame, is recovering from emergency surgery and battling COVID-19.

The K-pop star suffered an appendicitis attack over the weekend and had to have surgery on Monday, Big Hit Music told Reuters in a statement.

Jimin, 26, had a mild sore throat and tested positive for the coronavirus while at the hospital.

The statement also provided an update, saying, "According to the medical staff, the surgery was successful and Jimin is currently recuperating after his procedure. He will be receiving a few days of in-patient treatment for COVID-19 in conjunction with postoperative care."

Big Hit Music also confirmed that he is “making a speedy recovery” from COVID, and did not have any contact with his BTS bandmates.