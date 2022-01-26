Television January 26, 2022

Nikki Glaser Has a Major Challenge for the ‘Fast Foodies’ Chefs in New Clip

Comedian Nikki Glaser is putting the chefs to the test on “Fast Foodies”!

Check out a new clip from Thursday’s premiere episode as she reveals to the chefs that her fave fast food from childhood is chicken nuggets, but there is a twist — she’s now vegan!

Watch!

“Fast Foodies” stars culinary masters Kristen Kish, Jeremy Ford and Justin Sutherland as they strive to recreate celebrity guests’ favorite fast food dishes.

Watch the Season 2 premiere January 27 on truTV.

