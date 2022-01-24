New Details on Arnold Schwarzenegger’s Scary Car Accident

TMZ

Arnold Schwarzenegger was in a scary accident over the weekend that left one driver in the hospital.

Now, TMZ reports law enforcement sources believe the crash was Arnold’s fault, claiming he turned left on a red arrow. The former governor, however, was not ticketed.

The accident took place around 5 p.m. on Friday along Sunset Blvd. in L.A. Witnesses told TMZ the actor tried turning left, and that’s when he collided with a red Prius heading in the opposite direction.

The Yukon rolled on top of the Prius and then hit a Porsche Taycan.

The Prius driver was reportedly bleeding and rushed to a hospital via ambulance. Arnold was okay, and an insider told TMZ he was hoping to check on the woman.

