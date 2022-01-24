Celebrity News January 24, 2022
New Details on Arnold Schwarzenegger’s Scary Car Accident
Arnold Schwarzenegger was in a scary accident over the weekend that left one driver in the hospital.
Now, TMZ reports law enforcement sources believe the crash was Arnold’s fault, claiming he turned left on a red arrow. The former governor, however, was not ticketed.
The accident took place around 5 p.m. on Friday along Sunset Blvd. in L.A. Witnesses told TMZ the actor tried turning left, and that’s when he collided with a red Prius heading in the opposite direction.
The Yukon rolled on top of the Prius and then hit a Porsche Taycan.
The Prius driver was reportedly bleeding and rushed to a hospital via ambulance. Arnold was okay, and an insider told TMZ he was hoping to check on the woman.
“Body by Jake” guru Jake Steinfeld, Arnold’s friend and former Chairman of the Governor’s Council on Physical Fitness, was also spotted at the scene.