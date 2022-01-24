Celebrity News January 24, 2022
Baby Bump Alert! Actress Heléne Yorke Expecting Her First Child
“The Other Two” star Heléne Yorke, 36, is pregnant!
Over the weekend, Yorke took to Instagram to announce that she’s expecting her first child with husband Bary Dunn.
Along with posting a mirror selfie of her growing baby bump, Heléne wrote on Instagram, “Bring your baby to work day.”
The baby announcement comes just months after Heléne and Bary tied the knot in Brooklyn.
Dunn popped the question last Valentine’s Day, and they were married by early September.
In professional news, “The Other Two” has been renewed for a third season. We’ll have to see if Yorke ends up filming Season 3 while pregnant — and whether her pregnancy is worked into the show!