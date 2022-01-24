Baby Bump Alert! Actress Heléne Yorke Expecting Her First Child

Getty Images

“The Other Two” star Heléne Yorke, 36, is pregnant!

Over the weekend, Yorke took to Instagram to announce that she’s expecting her first child with husband Bary Dunn.

Along with posting a mirror selfie of her growing baby bump, Heléne wrote on Instagram, “Bring your baby to work day.”

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

The baby announcement comes just months after Heléne and Bary tied the knot in Brooklyn.

Dunn popped the question last Valentine’s Day, and they were married by early September.