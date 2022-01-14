‘Summer House’ Star Paige DeSorbo Gushes Over Love with Craig Conover and Their Future

“Extra’s” Katie Krause spoke with “Summer House” stars Paige DeSorbo and Craig Conover, who recently made it Instagram official!

Paige quipped, “We are on each other’s grid, which is a very big step in the Instagram world. We are definitely still in the honeymoon phase.”

“We definitely had so much fun, the past six months of like officially dating,” Paige added. “We were just like excited to see the course of our relationship… We have a rule that we don’t go a certain amount of days without seeing each other. I was just with him for like a full two weeks and he is getting on a plane tomorrow to come to New York for the weekend.”

The pair are having “big conversations” about the future. She said, “We definitely are on the same page with a lot of things and you know, everyone is always asking like if I would move to Charleston, I would say, you know, I don’t ever see Craig jumping on the subway every day so I don’t see him ever in New York.”

Paige and Craig are getting serious, but have they talked about having a family together? She commented, “We’ve definitely talked about like, big life things, just to see if like we’re aligned on this thing… and we definitely are.”

DeSorbo “absolutely” wants a “full baseball team of kids,” adding, “As long as I have a boy and a girl, then I can and will try until I get both.”

As for documenting their relationship in public, Paige said, “I feel like we do kind of have certain things that we owe people because they do watch our lives… there are small things that you know, we don’t talk about or like we don’t share with anyone, but each other… like the first time he said, ‘I love you’ to me, there was not a camera around. It was just really like him and I and so I feel like it was even more sacred to our relationship because no one saw it but me.”

In a recent trailer for the show, Paige is seen confronting Craig about some hookups rumors. She stressed, “I was just interested to know like where we stood… it definitely, you know, made our relationship closer.”

Though he was linked to Kristin Cavallari, Paige “would love to meet her one day” since she’s a “huge fan.”

Will Paige be appearing on Season 8 of “Southern Charm”? She said, “I definitely come on for a little bit.”

Paige also shared her reaction to Lindsay Hubbard and Carl Radke rekindling their romance. She’s all for it, saying, “I think they’re perfect for each other.”

“I think it was kind of inevitable that at some point it would turn romantic,” DeSorbo noted. “I wish them nothing but the best.”

Paige also revealed that Carl and Lindsay’s relationship won’t be part of the new season of “Summer House,” explaining, “They didn’t really start being romantic until like the very end of the summer.”

Paige also had nothing but good things to say about former fling Andrea. She said, “I will always be friends with him.”

Was there any jealously between Andrea and Craig? Paige answered, “I don’t think there was jealously because Craig and Andrea were such good friends in Vermont.”