‘OITNB’ Star Danielle Brooks & Dennis Gelin Are Married!

Danielle Brooks is a married woman!

The “Orange Is the New Black” alum and “Peacemaker” star and Dennis Gelin, a real estate agent, just said “I do.”

Danielle’s big day took place at the DuPont Building in Miami. She told “Extra,” “I’m on top of the world. I’m so happy, it was the best ever, the best day ever.”

She added that they kept it safe during the pandemic with COVID-19 PCR and rapid tests, explaining, “We had a great time, and I’m grateful because it is very, very hard to do it right now.”

Brooks walked down the aisle in a gorgeous dress by Black designer Oluwagbemisola Okunlola and her label Alonuko, and shared the details with Vogue.

Danielle gushed, “Alonuko gave me the dress of my dreams. She flew all the way from London to make sure it arrived. I knew I wanted her one-of-a-kind, flesh-toned mesh with custom embroidery and a big huge skirt. Wearing her dress made me want to get married every day, I loved it so much.”

She completed her look with Chanel earrings and Nina heels. See the look here!

That’s not all… Brooks had a second wedding look designed by Christian Siriano. “I always knew I was going to have two dresses. We thought it would be best to do a first look reveal so that we could go ahead with bridal party pictures and not hold up our guests after the ceremony. I decided to wear Christian Siriano for the reveal. We have been friends ever since my career first began.”

Christian designed a three-in-one dress for the bride that converted from a princess gown, to a body-con dress, to a pants look perfect for partying at the reception.

Meanwhile, Dennis and his groomsmen wore custom suits by Garçon Couture NYC.

Danielle’s dad Dunel, who recently recovered from hip surgery, walked her down the aisle and the bride and groom’s daughter Freeya, 2, served as flower girl.

Special touches included an epic father-daughter dance number, and Broadway stars Jeremy Pope and Amber Iman performing the love songs “A Thousand Years” and “We Will Never Break.”

Brooks told Vogue, “There wasn't a dry eye in the building,” adding “Dennis and I did our personal handshake and jumped the broom in honor of our ancestors. It was definitely a night to remember.”

The couple went for a “Chocolate Love” theme for the reception, and wedding planner Darryl Moore said D’Concierge Wedding wanted the space to feel like “guests were dining in a box of Godiva chocolates with decor in a palette of jewel tones and gold.” The guests even learned their table assignments via chocolate truffles.