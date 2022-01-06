Chris Noth’s Surprise Mr. Big Cameo Cut From ‘And Just Like That…’ Finale

HBO Max

Mr. Big’s surprise comeback scene has reportedly been scrapped from the “Sex and the City” reboot.

Chris Noth’s character was killed off in the premiere of “And Just Like That…,” but his character was set to appear in a fantasy sequence in the finale.

Variety reports Carrie Bradshaw was to be reunited with her late husband in the scene while she was in Paris spreading his ashes. The magazine now says the secret cameo has been cut.

The news comes after women came forward accusing Noth of sexual assault in the past. The original allegations, posted by The Hollywood Reporter, are eerily similar and stem from incidents in 2004 and 2015. He has denied any wrongdoing, calling the encounters “consensual.”

Last month, his “And Just Like That…” co-stars Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis released a joint statement saying, “We are deeply saddened to hear the allegations against Chris Noth. We support the women who have come forward and shared their painful experiences. We know it must be a very difficult thing to do and we commend them for it."

Noth has faced major fallout from the accusations. Along with being dropped by his talent agency, he has been let go from his role on “The Equalizer,” although he did appear on Sunday’s episode.