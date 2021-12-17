More Allegations Against Chris Noth Come to Light After 2 Women Accuse Him of Sexual Assault

Getty Images

“Sex and the City” star Chris Noth is facing more allegations after two women spoke out to The Hollywood Reporter accusing him of sexual assault.

The original allegations are eerily similar and stem from incidents in 2004 and 2015, but he has denied any wrongdoing, calling the encounters “consensual.”

He told THR in a statement, “The accusations against me made by individuals I met years, even decades, ago are categorically false. These stories could’ve been from 30 years ago or 30 days ago — no always means no — that is a line I did not cross. The encounters were consensual. It’s difficult not to question the timing of these stories coming out. I don’t know for certain why they are surfacing now, but I do know this: I did not assault these women.”

Now, Zoe Lister-Jones, who appeared as a guest star on “Law and Order: Criminal Intent,” has opened up on Instagram about working with Noth.

She recalls him being “drunk on set,” claiming, “During my interrogation scene he had a 22 oz. of beer under the table that he would drink in between takes. In one take he got close to me, sniffed my neck, and whispered, ‘You smell good.’ I didn’t say anything.”

Noth has not responded to her accusations about the behavior, but a source tells “Extra,” "to allege Chris was drunk on the set of ‘Law and Order’ is entirely false”

Lister-Jones also says she worked at his club in New York and said, “He was consistently sexually inappropriate with a fellow female promoter.” She added, “My friend at the club never said anything. It’s so rare that we do.”

Meanwhile, claims his ex-girlfriend Beverly Johnson made in 1995 have resurfaced. The National Enquirer reported she tried to get a restraining order against Chris and hired a bodyguard. The report claims he battered her and threatened her life. Chris denied all those allegations as well. We reached out to Beverly today, but she had no comment.