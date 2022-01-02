Kardashian-Jenners Reveal New Show Title!

Hulu

It's almost here!

And now we know what to call it: "The Kardashians."

In a teaser for the long-awaited follow-up to "Keeping Up with the Kardashians," which ended after 20 seasons, the Kardashian-Jenners shared the title of their new Hulu series and gave a tiny taste of what's to come.

In the teaser, Kim, Kris, Kylie, Kendall, Khloé and Kourtney appear in neutral tones for NYE, saying to the camera, "Happy New Year, everyone!"

Kylie can clearly be seen cradling her baby bump — she is expecting her second child with Travis Scott this year.

As Khloé wrote when she shared the teaser on social media, "New year, new beginnings. We'll see you soon."

The next big question we need answered is... when?! So far, Hulu will only commit to "coming soon."