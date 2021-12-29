Kourtney Kardashian Reveals What She Would Look Like Covered in Tattoos

Getty Images

Kourtney Kardashian’s fiancé Travis Barker is no stranger to tats, and now we know what she would look like covered in ink, too!

Barker and Kardashian shared an edited photo of Kourtney sitting on Travis’ lap with her chest, arms, and legs covered in tats like a butterfly, heart, and spider. See it here!

The ink isn’t real, but instead the work of artist Cheyenne Randall, who wrote on Instagram, “This was a fun one working on top of this dope photo of @travisbarker @kourtneykardash by @kulikulikulik ✌🏽.”