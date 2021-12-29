Celebrity News December 29, 2021
Kourtney Kardashian Reveals What She Would Look Like Covered in Tattoos
Kourtney Kardashian’s fiancé Travis Barker is no stranger to tats, and now we know what she would look like covered in ink, too!
Barker and Kardashian shared an edited photo of Kourtney sitting on Travis’ lap with her chest, arms, and legs covered in tats like a butterfly, heart, and spider. See it here!
Why Did Travis Barker Post a Photo of a Baby Bottle?!View Story
The ink isn’t real, but instead the work of artist Cheyenne Randall, who wrote on Instagram, “This was a fun one working on top of this dope photo of @travisbarker @kourtneykardash by @kulikulikulik ✌🏽.”
While Kourtney reportedly doesn’t have any actual tattoos, Travis has more than 100! In fact, he just got Kourtney’s lips tattooed on his bicep in October.