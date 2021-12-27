Meghan King Is ‘Shocked and Saddened’ After Split with Cuffe Owens

Instagram

It’s over between Meghan King and Cuffe Owens after a whirlwind romance and short-lived marriage.

Page Six first reported the split on Friday, and King confirmed the news on Monday, sharing on Instagram, “I am rattled. This situation is profoundly devastating. This is obviously not what I imagined when I made my vows — and I’m shocked and saddened by the way things turned out. I am moving forward with my children as we privately process our pain and begin to let go of shattered dreams.”

She continued, “At this time I ask for your grace and gentle kindness as I navigate this labyrinth of grief with my family.”

The former “Real Housewives of Orange County” star and President Biden’s nephew tied the knot October 11 at his parents’ estate in Pennsylvania after meeting on the app Raya. They dated for three weeks before saying “I do.”

King told Brides, “Our wedding was about two things for us. Our love for and commitment to each other, and our family — each of our families, and the new very large and very tight family that we were bonding together by getting married. That’s it.”

She later showed off their wedding snaps on Instagram, writing, “We just knew. Introducing Mr. and Mrs. Owens.”