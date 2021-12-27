Kanye West Buys House Across the Street from Ex Kim Kardashian

Getty

Exes Kanye West and Kim Kardashian are going to be neighbors!

Kim is staying in the family home in Hidden Hills, California, they once shared, and now Kanye owns the house across the street.

According to Us Weekly, West paid $4.5 million for the pad, which was a whopping $421,000 over the asking price.

The magazine also reports Kim already paid Kanye $23 million so she could keep the family home.

Kardashian filed for divorce in February, and earlier this month asked a judge to declare her legally single.