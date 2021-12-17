LOL! Julia Roberts Crashes George Clooney’s Interview with Jimmy Kimmel

Getty Images

Julia Roberts made a surprise cameo on last night’s “Jimmy Kimmel Live!,” crashing friend George Clooney’s interview.

The fun went down as George and Daniel Ranieri, the star of his new movie “The Tender Bar,” stopped by the show separately via video.

All of a sudden Roberts slid into the frame next to George, not saying a word, and looking stylish in a white sleeveless turtleneck and sunglasses.

Jimmy told George, "I don't know if you're aware of this, but there's a woman sitting next to you," as Clooney pretended to be clueless.

As Julia rolled away, Kimmel said, "Maybe I hallucinated that. It looked like Julia Roberts though."

Afterward, Daniel was in the hot seat as Jimmy asked Ranieri which Batman is his favorite? George, his director, or Ben Affleck, his “Tender Bar” co-star.