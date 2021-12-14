Tom Holland on Zendaya: ‘I Love Her to Bits’

Getty Images

Tom Holland and Zendaya shut down Hollywood for the premiere of their new movie “Spider-Man: No Way Home” Monday evening, with Zendaya slaying in a Spider-Man-inspired Valentino dress.

The stars share an on-screen and off-screen romance, and “Extra’s” Terri Seymour chatted with Tom about how exciting it was to celebrate the premiere with her.

Holland revealed, “She’s one of the most incredible people I've ever met. And I love her to bits. So to be here tonight is amazing. I'm delighted to share it with her.”

Fans were screaming for Tom, and he said, “We've all worked so hard to make these movies as special as they are, and to feel the love and the respect from the fans honestly means the world… I'm a little bit numb. I genuinely don't really know how to feel. But I do know I'm excited and forever grateful.”

Terri asked, “We all love you as Spider-Man, but what do you love about Peter Parker?” He said, “I love his humility. I love that he is always doing selfless acts.”

Tom did a selfless act of his own the other day when a little girl stopped him in Central Park and wanted to interview him. Holland recalled, “She was lovely and she wanted to chat. And she had a little microphone and she said she was a young journalist… And she asked really insightful questions.”

In the future, Tom is slated to play Fred Astaire in a biopic about the legendary actor and dancer… but can Tom dance?

“Yes,” he said. “I've been a tap dancer since I was a young kid. It's something I've done for years and years. It's kind of a dream role for me and it's a perfect fit, so I'm very excited to figure it out and see if we can make it happen.”