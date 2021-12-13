’Tis the Season for ‘Love, Actually’

Getty Images

“Love Actually, Live,” a multimedia concert, recently brought out Rumer Willis and “Love, Actually” writer and director Richard Curtis to the show’s opening night in Los Angeles.

The classic holiday movie from 2003 that brings together friends and family in a tale about different types of love is showcased in a 3D world, where the movie and live action are intertwined throughout a London setting.

This year, the Los Angeles-based production will run through December 31 at the Wallis Annenberg Center for Performing Arts and has partnered with “Red Nose Day” and co-founder Curtis to raise funds for children in poverty who need a safe and healthy setting, as well as access to education.

“Red Nose Day” has raised more than $270 million to help 29 million children in the United States and around the world.

Separately, if you still need a bit more love, there is a one-night-only live performance of “Love Actually in Concert” at the Microsoft Theater on December 17. The score will be performed live as the classic film is projected onto the big screen.

For more details on “Love Actually, Live” at the Wallis Annenberg Center for Performing Arts, visit LoveActuallyShow.com.