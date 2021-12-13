Reese Witherspoon Teases ‘The Morning Show’ Season 3

Getty Images

Reese Witherspoon is back as Rosita in “Sing 2.”

“Extra’s” Terri Seymour spoke with Reese at the Los Angeles premiere of the movie, where she discussed her hit show “The Morning Show.”

Teasing season 3, Reese said, “I saw Jen Aniston last night. We were taking about it. We’re so excited and we just love working together. It’s just a dream come true we have known each other for a long time, but to be able to collaborate in a big way and really be architects behind the scenes is really nice.”

As for how long we’ll have to wait before another season arrives, Reese commented, “[Jennifer]’s finishing a movie with Adam Sandler so it’s gonna be a minute and then we are gonna get right on it… Give the people what they want.”

Witherspoon made it a family affair at the “Sing 2” premiere. She shared, “My kids are here tonight… they’re inviting their friends, then we are going to see it again as a family. It’s just so special, there so little out there that you can go to with the family.”

“It’s been really a hard time for two years for so many people, and to get out and enjoy some music and collective joy I am so excited about that,” Reese pointed out.

What does she love most about playing Rosita? Reese revealed, “I love all her little piglets and I love that her family is supportive of her dreams, that’s such an important message, moms are people, too… pigs have dreams.”

For the movie, Witherspoon sang an Ariana Grande song, admitted, “I was really scared, I hope she likes it.”

Reese also fangirled over her co-star Bono. Reese raved, “It’s always exciting, ‘cause he’s a legend and The Edge is here! I didn’t know The Edge is going to be here, so I’m kind of freaking out. I grabbed all my kids, I was like, ‘That’s Bono.’”