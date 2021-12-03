Television December 03, 2021
See a Dream-Come-True Moment for a ‘Harry Potter’ Fan in ‘Hogwarts Tournament of Houses’ Sneak Peek
“Extra” has a sneak peek from Sunday’s episode of “Harry Potter: Hogwarts Tournament of Houses”!
In the video, master of ceremonies Helen Mirren surprises contestant Ryan, a mega fan of Albus Dumbledore, with the chance to try on the wizard’s hat. Watch!
This week the Ravenclaws go up against the Slytherins for a chance to compete in the grand finale. Tune in to TBS and Cartoon Network on Sunday at 8 p.m. to catch the action.