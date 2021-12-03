Engaged! Amanda Stanton & Michael Fogel Are Getting Married

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Congrats are in order for Bachelor Nation’s Amanda Stanton and Michael Fogel… who just got engaged!

Stanton announced the news on Instagram with the message, “YES !!! 💍,” and a photo of her wrapping her arms around Michael in front of the Christmas tree.

She also shared photos from the proposal on Instagram Stories and shared, “Ahhh I’m still freaking out and shaking lol. Can’t wait to tell you all everything! All the love from y’all means so much to me ilysm!!!”

The news comes a year after the “Bachelor in Paradise” alum and her now fiancé went public with their relationship.

Bachelor Nation congratulated the couple in the comments. Emily Ferguson wrote, “Yaaasss!!! Beyond happy for you ❤️🥰🥰 He did good 💍 congrats!!!”

While Kristina Schulman posted, “Ahhhhhhhhhh omg I am OVER THE MOON for you two! ❤️❤️❤️ Congratulations!”

Ashley Iaconetti wrote, “Congratulations to the happy couple.”

Amanda and Michael made their relationship Instagram official while celebrating Valentine’s Day in Cabo earlier this year.

She shared a photo of the couple in front of a cactus and wrote at the time, “Happy Valentine’s Day from Cabo (because chips, guac & spicy margs are the way to my heart 🤪).”