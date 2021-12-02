Nate Berkus Gushes Over His Kids and Explains Holiday Safety!

Designer Nate Berkus is opening up about his family and his #HolidaySafely campaign with Duracell in a new interview with “Extra’s” Katie Krause.

Nate and husband Jeremiah Brent are the parents of Poppy, 6, and Oskar, 3, and the kids are already getting into the holiday spirit.

He told Katie, saying, “Our tree went up yesterday, our ornaments and everything went up last night. Our daughter allowed her brother, for the first time in his 3-year-old life, to put the star on the top. So we're in a very festive moment right now.”

As far as their favorite Christmas traditions, he said Oskar “likes sweets” and “care packages from his grandmas,” while Poppy “loves being part of decorating” and has her “own little mini pink tree in her room.”

Nate teamed up with Duracell to spread the word about how to #HolidaySafely, especially with lithium coin batteries.

He explained, “Lithium coin batteries, you know the little round batteries that go at Christmas lights, it's flameless candles and a lot of the things that aren't in our homes year-round, they can be a bit dangerous and attractive to small children, and so what we are trying to do is make the holidays safer for everyone with a focus on kids.”