‘Emily in Paris’ and My Beachy Side Collab for Chic Fashion Collection

Fans couldn’t get enough of the bright colors, fun patterns, and that red beret Lily Collins got to wear on “Emily in Paris” Season 1.

Now, her character is on vacation in Saint-Tropez for Season 2, and My Beachy Side designer Gamze Ates is taking us to the South of France with an exclusive collection dedicated to the trendsetting Netflix series.

“Extra’s” Cheslie Kryst spoke with Gamze about the effortlessly chic resort wear and got the scoop on the different looks, from a crochet cover-up to sailor pants. Watch!