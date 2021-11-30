Celebrity News November 30, 2021
Author Christopher Andersen on Why Prince Charles’ Alleged Comment About Grandson’s Skin Color Was ‘Innocent’
“Extra’s” Cheslie Kryst spoke to famed royal author Christopher Andersen about his new book, “Brothers and Wives: Inside the Private Lives of William, Kate, Harry and Meghan.”
In the book, Andersen writes about Meghan’s recent headline-making comments to Oprah Winfrey about a senior member of the royal family having concerns and conversations about how dark-skinned her son with Prince Harry would be.
Andersen claimed that Prince Charles was the royal who made the “benign and innocent comment.” He said, “I was able to trace… this back to a comment made by Prince Charles to Camilla, the day that their engagement was announced… It was a future grandparent asking, ‘Gee, I wonder what the kids are going to look like, eye color, hair color, complexion…’ Given this situation, that was very easy for people within the palace hierarchy to kind of spin this and morph it into something that really was much more sinister-sounding by the time it got to Harry, so Harry was hearing something entirely more toxic, in a sense weaponized by the bureaucrats.”
Prince Charles denied he made the comments, with a royal spokesperson calling the report “fiction.”
Andersen stands by the story, saying, “In this instance, Meghan and Harry were absolutely right saying racism exists within the walls of Buckingham, all the royal palaces.”
But as for Charles’ initial comment, he emphasized, “I don’t think it was racially charged.”
“Brothers and Wives: Inside the Private Lives of William, Kate, Harry and Meghan” is available now.