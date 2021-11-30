Author Christopher Andersen on Why Prince Charles’ Alleged Comment About Grandson’s Skin Color Was ‘Innocent’

Andersen claimed that Prince Charles was the royal who made the “benign and innocent comment.” He said, “I was able to trace… this back to a comment made by Prince Charles to Camilla, the day that their engagement was announced… It was a future grandparent asking, ‘Gee, I wonder what the kids are going to look like, eye color, hair color, complexion…’ Given this situation, that was very easy for people within the palace hierarchy to kind of spin this and morph it into something that really was much more sinister-sounding by the time it got to Harry, so Harry was hearing something entirely more toxic, in a sense weaponized by the bureaucrats.”



Prince Charles denied he made the comments, with a royal spokesperson calling the report “fiction.”