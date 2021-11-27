Regina King Unleashes Her Feminine Power for As If

Tatijana Shoan for As If

Oscar winner Regina King is currently starring on "The Harder They Fall" — and she's teaming up with two other artists for an impactful new magazine spread!

Tatijana Shoan for As If

For the 20th issue of As If magazine, King posed for editor in chief Tatijana Shoan for photos that showcase her trademark grace and style.

The photos were a collab with Mickalene Thomas, known for her Black muses "that infuse her canvases with the radical femininity that reveals her subjects' sensual strength."

Tatijana Shoan for As If

Shoan said the shoot "was a dream come true. This powerhouse actor/director brought her humor, sass, and wit to the set. And with the celebrated artist Mickalene Thomas art directing the shoot, working with these two modern icons was nothing less than thrilling."