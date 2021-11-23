Iman Shumpert on Making History on ‘Dancing with the Stars’

ABC

Iman Shumpert and Daniella Karagach took home the Mirrorball Trophy on Monday night’s “Dancing with the Stars” Season 30 finale!

The NBA champ made history as the first pro basketball player to win “DWTS,” and “Extra’s” Cheslie Kryst was with the pair backstage.

Cheslie asked, “You've already won an NBA Championship. Are you putting the Mirrorball beside your trophy at home?”

Iman said, “Yeah, if you really look close, they're similar trophies… I can lock in on this type of target if you give it to me.”

Cheslie pointed out, “And your names are on this thing!”

Iman replied, “Yes, they just upgraded it.”

Cheslie wondered, “Are you going to be recruiting more NBA players… to come and dance?”

He said, “I hope so. I hope the guys at home watching realize that the show is not all the way about you being able to technically dance. [It is about] being able to be yourself, letting ‘Dancing with the Stars’ come out here and tell your story to allow people to root with you in other avenues besides basketball. I know as basketball players we get trapped in that a lot, to be an athlete all the time. If this is not proof enough for you that you can be more, you should look harder at the Mirrorball.” Smiling, he said, “Envision yours.”

Daniella celebrated her first win, saying, “Feels incredible. I am just so happy!”

Iman shared that his wife, singer Teyana Taylor, was home watching. “Teyana had a watch party… They were voting… Showing a tremendous amount of support.” Addressing his wife, he said, “T, I love you — you know that.”

How did Taylor help him? “She tells me… ‘Go into that actual moment as a performer.’ I think she is one of the top performers I have ever seen… As a performer, she tries to give a performance people feel… Having those moments with her on the phone really helps me lock in.”

It paid off! During the finale, Iman and Daniella nabbed a perfect score of 40 for their cha-cha and foxtrot fusion to Earth, Wind & Fire’s “September,” before earning yet another 40 for their freestyle dance to a medley of “Lose Control” by Missy Elliott featuring Ciara and Fat Man Scoop and “Bounce” by DJ Clent.