Taylor Dye & Josh Kerr Expecting First Child

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Maddie & Tae singer Taylor Dye and husband Josh Kerr are going to be parents!

The 26-year-old star announced the news on Sunday, revealing on Instagram, "mom and dad… baby Kerr is joining us earthside in spring '22 and we are already so deeply in love.”

The pair included two sweet photos of Kerr cradling Dye’s baby bump and one with the gender reveal… as the couple ate pink cake with a “Girl” sign in the background.

Taylor’s bandmate Maddie Marlow replied in the comments, "Thank you Jesus for the biggest blessing!! I CANT WAIT TO MEET HER 😭.”

Josh, a Grammy-winning songwriter, also shared the news and photos. He wrote, “@taylordye and I have been keeping a little secret for a few months now. mom & dad already love you so much baby Kerr.”

Kerr popped the question in September 2019, and the couple tied the knot in February 2020.