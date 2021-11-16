George Clooney Reveals Just How Shocked He Was to Learn He Was Having Twins with Amal

Actor George Clooney, 60, is opening up about the shocking moment he found out his wife Amal was expecting twins.

Clooney shared the story on the “WTF with Marc Maron” podcast, saying he never thought having a family was in the cards for him.

"Listen, I didn't want to get married,” he said. “I didn't want to have kids. And then this extraordinary human being walked into my life and I just fell madly in love. Then I knew from the minute I met her that everything was going to be different.”

"I didn't know I'd have twins," he insisted. "There is that moment when you go to the doctor and they pull out this piece of paper which is a sonogram and they go, 'Here,' and you go, 'It's a baby boy.' I'm like, 'Baby boy, fantastic…’ And then they said, 'And the other one is the girl,' and I was like, 'Oh, s—t.'"

He went on to explain, "[Amal's] sister has twins and I was gobsmacked because... I was kind of up for one… I love it now. And thank God they have each other during the pandemic."

George and Amal welcomed Ella and Alexander in June 2017, and the tots are now 4 years old.

Clooney also revealed the moment the couple decided they wanted to be parents.

George said, "So we've been married for about a year and we were at a friend's house, and they had a kid there which was loud and obnoxious and I was like, 'Holy s—t.' We went outside for a walk. And she'd never thought about it, really. And so then she said, 'We are awfully lucky in life.' And I said, 'Yeah, we are lucky we found each other,'" Clooney recalled, adding, "She said, 'Seems like that luck should be shared with some other folks.'”

He went on, "And then I just said, 'Well, I mean, if you're in' and she said, 'I think we should try.' I have to say it was very emotional because I really was convinced that wasn't my lot in life and was comfortable with that.”

As far as parenting goes, Clooney wants his kids to be resilient.

"I'm really aware of a couple of things, which is I'm aware of the danger of celebrity with kids and I'm aware of the danger of having means with kids," he said, pointing out that his mother made his clothes growing up and that the family moved a lot due to his father’s job.