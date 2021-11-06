Peter Facinelli Talks '13 Minutes' and Finding His Passion with Gurus Magazine

Rowan Daly for Gurus

Peter Facinelli is talking his latest project — the drama "13 Minutes" — with Gurus, and doing double-duty as its cover star.

In the film, in theaters now, six characters who survive a tornado are profiled. Speaking of his character, a meteorologist, Facinelli says, "My character, Brad, takes you through the eye of the storm that’s coming. And he’s way out there. Weathermen in that part of the country are kind of celebrities in their own right. They’re larger than life personalities. As the tornado passes through, he starts to realize it’s going to hit his home and affect his family. He has to make a decision — work or family."

"I think the character has a lot of layers, which is why I was drawn to it," he tells Gurus.

Facinelli has branched out into producing and directing as well, telling Gurus, "I’m a very passionate person. When I take something on, I take it on 100%. I feel more than confident to take on any part I would still say that there’s no part that’s ever like, 'Oh, this is easy. I know exactly what I’m doing.' But you give everything you can and then you grow and you learn. If I don’t feel that passion anymore, then I have to look and find inspiration to rekindle that. Watching a really good movie inspires me, which makes me passionate about going off and filming something."

As for his latest passion? Easy! "The Squid Game," he admits.