Celebrity News November 05, 2021
Report: Frank Grillo & Nicky Whelan Split
MCU actor Frank Grillo, 53, and Australian actress Nicky Whelan, 40, have called it quits.
Earlier this week, Grillo told a photographer that their relationship was “over” when they asked if he was dating the Australian right now, Just Jared reports.
While outside celeb hot spot Craig’s, Frank added, “I’m single.”
It looks like Frank and Nicky ended on good terms. When asked if there was any difference between American and Australian women, he said, ‘They’re all the same. They’re all great.”
Is Grillo on any dating apps? He quipped, “No, no. I don’t even know how to do that. I’m 100 years old. I’m a f**king dinosaur.”
The split news comes just a few weeks after they were photographed together at Craig’s.
Frank and Nicky started dating during the pandemic last year. They were first spotted grabbing coffee together in the summer of 2020.