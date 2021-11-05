Report: Frank Grillo & Nicky Whelan Split

Backgrid

MCU actor Frank Grillo, 53, and Australian actress Nicky Whelan, 40, have called it quits.

Earlier this week, Grillo told a photographer that their relationship was “over” when they asked if he was dating the Australian right now, Just Jared reports.

While outside celeb hot spot Craig’s, Frank added, “I’m single.”

It looks like Frank and Nicky ended on good terms. When asked if there was any difference between American and Australian women, he said, ‘They’re all the same. They’re all great.”

Is Grillo on any dating apps? He quipped, “No, no. I don’t even know how to do that. I’m 100 years old. I’m a f**king dinosaur.”

The split news comes just a few weeks after they were photographed together at Craig’s.