‘Succession’ Star J. Smith-Cameron Reveals Her Favorite Roy Family Member and Who She Would Kill Off

Getty Images

J. Smith-Cameron stars on “Succession” as the legal powerhouse turned interim CEO Gerri Kellman. Now, she’s dishing with “Extra’s” Cheslie Kryst about what makes the Roy family so entertaining, her favorite family member, and who she would kill off the show!

Cheslie wanted to know, “What is it about this family that makes them so entertaining?”

Smith-Cameron explained, “They have everything in the world at their disposal, but they’re still somehow miserable and the kids don’t know how to do anything. They’re like big, grown up, helpless babies.”

Kryst pointed out, “I feel like Gerri is much different from the Roy family in that she seems like the moral compass for the organization, for the company for the group. Would you agree that Gerri seems like the only levelheaded one in the group sometimes?”

The actress insisted, “Levelheaded? Yes. Moral? I don’t know… I think her morality shifts to suit the occasion. She is a lawyer first and foremost and she is there as kind of a mercenary, to get her client off.”

Cheslie also wanted to know if there was a chance we would see Logan and Kendall “hug it out” after their falling out last season.

Smith-Cameron teased, “I wouldn’t hold my breath!”

The actress also took our rapid-fire quiz, revealing her favorite Roy family member is Roman, played by Kieran Culkin.

So who would she kill off the show? She said with a laugh, “Kieran!” and Cheslie joked, “That will keep him humble.”