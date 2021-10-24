Celebrity News October 24, 2021

Ed Sheeran Tests Positive for COVID-19 Ahead of Album Drop

Getty Images

Ed Sheeran received some unwelcome news before the October 29 release of his highly anticipated fourth album, entitled "=": he has COVID.

In an Instagram post on Sunday, the "Shivers" singer wrote, "Hey guys. Quick note to tell you that I've sadly tested positive for Covid, so I'm now self-isolating and following government guidelines."

Stars Getting Vaccinated Against COVID-19
Stars Getting Vaccinated Against COVID-19 View Gallery

Unfortunately, the surprise positive test means he won't be doing in-person promo for his album, but will "be doing as many of my planned interviews/performances I can from my house."

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Just last week, Sheeran performed "Visiting Hours" at the Earthshot Prize Awards.

His episodes of "The Voice" will begin airing Monday.

Celebrities & Famous Figures with Coronavirus
Celebrities & Famous Figures with Coronavirus View Gallery

More

More in Celebrity News