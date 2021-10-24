Ed Sheeran Tests Positive for COVID-19 Ahead of Album Drop

Getty Images

Ed Sheeran received some unwelcome news before the October 29 release of his highly anticipated fourth album, entitled "=": he has COVID.

In an Instagram post on Sunday, the "Shivers" singer wrote, "Hey guys. Quick note to tell you that I've sadly tested positive for Covid, so I'm now self-isolating and following government guidelines."

Unfortunately, the surprise positive test means he won't be doing in-person promo for his album, but will "be doing as many of my planned interviews/performances I can from my house."

Just last week, Sheeran performed "Visiting Hours" at the Earthshot Prize Awards.