Celebrity News October 24, 2021
Ed Sheeran Tests Positive for COVID-19 Ahead of Album Drop
Ed Sheeran received some unwelcome news before the October 29 release of his highly anticipated fourth album, entitled "=": he has COVID.
In an Instagram post on Sunday, the "Shivers" singer wrote, "Hey guys. Quick note to tell you that I've sadly tested positive for Covid, so I'm now self-isolating and following government guidelines."
Unfortunately, the surprise positive test means he won't be doing in-person promo for his album, but will "be doing as many of my planned interviews/performances I can from my house."
Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.
Just last week, Sheeran performed "Visiting Hours" at the Earthshot Prize Awards.
His episodes of "The Voice" will begin airing Monday.