Exclusive Sneak Peek at Taraji P. Henson & Angela Simmons’ Conversation About Abusive Relationships

Check out a first look at the upcoming episode of Taraji P. Henson’s Facebook Live show “Peace of Mind with Taraji.”

In the new episode, Taraji will be sitting down with Angela Simmons to discuss the topic of why women stay in hurtful relationships.

During the episode, Angela revealed why she stayed in a physical, emotionally, and verbally abusive relationship and how that affected her mental health.

Along with Angela telling her story, therapist Dr. Lena Green will explain how to identify domestic violence, as well as how to get out of an abusive relationship.