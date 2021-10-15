TV Executive Peter Roth Receives Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame

“Extra’s” Jenn Lahmers was at the Warner Bros. Studio Tour Hollywood as former WB Television president Peter Roth received his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Roth brought some of TVs most watched series like “Two and a Half Men,” “The Big Bang Theory,” “Family Guy,” and “The X-Files” to millions.

“Extra” caught up with Peter, who said he was “deeply grateful” to be honored. He also revealed his favorite shows to binge and what he’s doing next. Watch!