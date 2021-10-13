Bling, Bling! Derrick Rose Engaged to Alaina Anderson

NBA star Derrick Rose is ready to take the next step in his relationship with influencer girlfriend Alaina Anderson!

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

On Tuesday, Rose popped the question during a dinner at Madison Square Garden, which is home to the New York Knicks.

Along with posting a pic of Anderson’s engagement ring, he gushed, “I didn't know how you were going to perceive me. But this entire time I was hoping that you would believe me. Believe the words that I will have your back and love u forever.”

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

“When I FIRST saw you I told Ryan that we were gon be together. It took both of us a while to let down our guards. That's only becuz both of our hearts were scarred. We are two peas in a pod becuz we are truly MISUNDERSTOOD,” Derrick added. “We got our heart and swag from this place called ENGLEWOOD. I will always love you becuz you go above and beyond. We built a beautiful family and an unbreakable bond. Thank you Queen."

Alaina responded to the post, saying, “A WIFE!!!!! I love you!!!!!😍😍😍 MRS ROSE TO YALL LOL.”

Anderson also flashed her engagement ring in a post on her Instagram page. She wrote, “MRS. ROSE 🌹 MY FACE HURTS 😭😂😅 Just got engaged in MSG nothing major!”

In another post, she quipped, “Thought I was going to a Knicks team party last night 🤣 turns out it was my party!!!! 😇🥰😘🤩🌹❤️‍🔥 Oh my husband took these pics 💅🏼.”

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.