Barbara Corcoran Apologizes for Fat Joke Made at Whoopi Goldberg’s Expense on ‘The View’

“Shark Tank” star Barbara Corcoran is apologizing for a joke she made on “The View” Thursday.

During the episode, Barbara sat with the panel of women including Whoopi Goldberg, Sunny Hostin and Ana Navarro as they talked about Good American jeans. "Shark Tank" cast members Mark Cuban and Daymond John were also there.

Whoopi joked, “Will they fit this COVID [butt]?” and Corcoran responded, “And when you get finished with those jeans and decide you don’t like them, give them to me. I’m gonna make two pairs.”

Goldberg seemed stunned, and Ana jumped in with a burn about Barbara’s dress, saying, “Whoopi, let me just tell you something… both Sara Haines and Jill Biden wore that dress already on TV.”