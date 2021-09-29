Gloria Estefan Teases Surprises Ahead on New Season of ‘Red Table Talk: The Estefans’

Getty Images

Grammy winner Gloria Estefan, her daughter Emily, and her niece, Univision TV host Lili Estefan, are back at the red table.

Season 2 of their hit Facebook Watch series “Red Table Talk: The Estefans” returns tomorrow, and they are telling “Extra’s” Special Correspondent Julissa Bermudez all about it. Julissa, a longtime television host, is the latest candidate to try out as “Extra’s” New York reporter.

Gloria, Emily and Lili are excited to be back. Gloria said, “Girl, we have got some stuff coming — I surprised them.” Pointing to Lili, she added, “She surprised us, as usual, and the guests are amazing.”

Gloria explained her desire to do the show, saying, “Communication is my reason for being… Through my music, I have been able to connect to people all over the world in their most difficult times, in their happiest times — I've become part of the soundtrack to their life… But at the core of all that is communication, which I think is key and the only way to make things better in the world.”

“I may have not done it before this,” she went on, “especially if my mom was alive. She was a hard taskmaster. I was ready.”

Emily said one of the key things about the show is “showing people the value of creating space for each other, listening to each other — that’s exciting.”

Season 1 tackled some tough topics, including Gloria’s suicide-attempt confession and Emily’s coming-out story, and Season 2 is bringing more hot topics, like Emilio Estefan joining the table to talk about sex! And that’s just how the creator of the Emmy-winning series, Jada Pinkett Smith, wants it.

Gloria said, “It's a very open show. It's a different format to anything that we've ever seen, and Jada Pinkett Smith and her mom, Gammy, and Willow have done an amazing job, and it's our mothership. So we need to also represent what they've created, this groundbreaking show.”

Lili said, “There are moments that, uh, yeah, I’m always going to keep in my heart as, like, ‘wow’ moment.”

Emily added, “We really get into some topics this season… we go there. We go to those moments, and I'm really looking forward to it! Also, let's not forget we are musicians, so there may or may not be a couple surprise performances.”

Lili chimed in, “I’m singing! Just kidding!”

Emily joked, “Ahhh — that would be a big surprise.”