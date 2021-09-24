Pics! Sean Maguire & Wife Tanya Welcome Baby #3

“Once Upon a Time” actor Sean Maguire, 45, is a dad again!

Earlier this month, Maguire announced the birth of his third child with wife Tanya Flynn.

Along with a pic of his bundle of joy holding his finger, Maguire tweeted, “Welcome to the world my little angel.”

Welcome to the world my little angel. pic.twitter.com/KunMQUu9Ae — Sean Maguire (@sean_m_maguire) September 8, 2021 @sean_m_maguire

In another tweet, Sean revealed the name of their baby. He wrote, “Feeling very grateful to my incredible wife Tanya for bringing our beautiful daughter Amèlie Rose into the world. The boys & I couldn’t be more in love with her. Our family is complete.”

Feeling very grateful to my incredible wife Tanya for bringing our beautiful daughter Amèlie Rose into the world. The boys & I couldn’t be more in love with her. Our family is complete.❤️ pic.twitter.com/XxwdpTk7QT — Sean Maguire (@sean_m_maguire) September 16, 2021 @sean_m_maguire

The tweet also included a pic of Sean, their two boys Flynn Patrick, 6, and Leo James, 3, with their baby sister.

Sean broke the news that Tanya was pregnant in April. Along with a family portrait, he wrote on Instagram, “Very excited to share the news. We are expecting a baby girl. We couldn't be happier. The boys have no idea what's in store! #daddysgirl ❤️."