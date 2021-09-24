Parker Schnabel Is ‘Stressed’ Out in New ‘Gold Rush’ Sneak Peek

Discovery

“Gold Rush” star Parker Schnabel is feeling “stressed" in this exclusive clip!

He’s running out of ground to mine, and with gold prices up, that puts the power in the property owner’s hands. Watch!

The new season of “Gold Rush” kicks off tonight as all the miners struggle to find good ground, forcing them to dig deeper and go further into the wilderness.