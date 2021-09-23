‘Harry Potter’ Star Tom Felton Collapses at Golf Tournament

It is unclear what caused Tom’s sudden collapse, but he was conscious while being taken away by golf cart for further medical assistance. He had been playing in the Ryder Cup Celebrity Match at Whistling Straits Golf Course in Sheboygan, Wisconsin.

The news comes just day after Felton celebrated his 34th birthday. The actor, who portrayed Draco Malfoy in the “Harry Potter” films, wrote on Instagram, “33 years done – good lord it’s been so much fun getting here – yet, somehow, I still feel the best is yet to come. Thank you all for your love, support & sense of humour – let’s keep a good thing going – to the next 33 xx.”