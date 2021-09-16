Magician Dustin Tavella Wins ‘America’s Got Talent’

NBC

“America’s Got Talent” has a new champ!

Magician Dustin Tavella was named the Season 16 winner on Wednesday night’s finale.

Tavella took home $1 million and will get to headline his own show at Luxor Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas.

“Extra’s” Terri Seymour caught up with Dustin after the show. He told her “this is absolutely insane.”

Tavella went on, “I just picture myself as this 9-year-old boy falling in love with magic and dreaming about stuff like this — and now I’m here.”

Dustin also shared a story about his wife telling him three years ago he was going to win “AGT.” She even wrote it in her phone. He joked, “Now I have to figure out the best way to tell my wife, ‘Hey, you were right.’”