Celebrity News September 15, 2021
Reba McEntire Rescued from Historic Building
Country star Reba McEntire endured a big scare on Tuesday.
TMZ reports McEntire was visiting a 100-year-old building in Oklahoma when its staircase collapsed.
According to TMZ, Reba was on the second floor when the stairs crumbled. She was able to escape the building with the help of a ladder.
McEntire was one of seven people rescued by authorities. One person was taken to the hospital for minor injuries.
Emergency Management Director Travis Mullins told the outlet that the building was in the midst of a renovation when the staircase collapsed.
KTEN News anchor Lisanne Anderson shared a video of Reba coming down the ladder, tweeting, “Close call for @reba in Atoka, Oklahoma Tuesday (9/14/21) Sure glad she and boyfriend Rex Linn are ok! While touring an old building, a staircase collapsed. They were among seven people inside. Atoka’s finest came to the rescue. No one hurt, just some bumps and bruises.”