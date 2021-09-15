Reba McEntire Rescued from Historic Building

Getty Images

Country star Reba McEntire endured a big scare on Tuesday.

TMZ reports McEntire was visiting a 100-year-old building in Oklahoma when its staircase collapsed.

According to TMZ, Reba was on the second floor when the stairs crumbled. She was able to escape the building with the help of a ladder.

McEntire was one of seven people rescued by authorities. One person was taken to the hospital for minor injuries.

Emergency Management Director Travis Mullins told the outlet that the building was in the midst of a renovation when the staircase collapsed.