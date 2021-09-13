Celebrity News September 13, 2021
PDA Pic! Kate Hudson & Danny Fujikawa Engaged
Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.
Actress Kate Hudson and musician Danny Fujikawa are taking the next step in their relationship!
On Monday, Kate announced their engagement with a kissing pic.
Along with posting a pic of the two kissing on a mountaintop showing Kate wearing a ring on that finger, she wrote on Instagram, "Let's go."
The news comes two years after Kate and Danny welcomed their daughter Rani Rose.
After being friends for many years, Kate and Danny were romantically linked in 2017.