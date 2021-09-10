A New Season of ‘Extra’ Kicks Off September 13! Find Out What’s In Store

“Extra” is back for Season 28, starting on September 13!

The Emmy-winning show returns with veteran entertainment journalist Billy Bush as host, along with correspondents Rachel Lindsay and Jenn Lahmers in Los Angeles and Cheslie Kryst in New York. The team will be covering the world of entertainment, pop culture, breaking news, and politics through the lens of celebrities and with a unique format that brings the viewer inside the fascinating process of newsgathering.

Plus, “Extra” takes you behind the scenes this season on the search for a new New York correspondent.

The season launches with a star-packed month of “Extra” exclusive interviews featuring Dr. Anthony Fauci, Doja Cat, and Simon Cowell, plus we’re talking to some of Hollywood’s biggest names, like Rihanna, Jennifer Aniston, Madonna, Matt Damon, and Ben Affleck.

Look for “Extra” red-carpet coverage at some of the biggest events of the year, from MTV’s VMAs and Fashion Week to the Met Gala and the Primetime Emmys.

Tune in to “Extra” Season 28 by finding local listings here!