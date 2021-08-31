JoJo Siwa Talks New Movie, Her GF, and Her Future

JoJo Siwa is having a moment! She’s making “Dancing with the Stars” history with a same-sex dance partner, and starring in a new movie, “The J Team.”

“Extra’s” Rachel Lindsay spoke with JoJo, who is also a producer on the film. She said, “It’s really cool and it’s really fun. We started this movie over three years ago and my mom actually pitched the original idea for it, so we’ve been a part of this film since the very beginning.”

JoJo also debuted her relationship with girlfriend Kylie Prew earlier this year. The star revealed, “Kylie, for me, gives me something that I’ve never had before. And that is just somebody… who understands me more than I understand myself… and she shows me what it’s like to be genuinely and unconditionally loved. We have so much fun together and I knew it from the minute I met her, she would be in my life forever.”

Siwa continued, “I told the world who she was on our one-month [anniversary]. But I waited until her family knew everything… For me, I share everything with the world. The world knows my whole life and I love that. And that’s the life that I chose, but that’s not the life that she chose… I waited until it was appropriate to tell the world. But when we were ready, we were ready.”

Even though Siwa is 18 now, the former “Dance Mom” star has no plans to move out anytime soon. She commented, “I still live at home, and I love living at home… I tell Kylie all the time, I said, ‘I’m not moving out until you’re ready to get a place with me, because I don’t want to live on my own. I know you’re going to want to go to college and live in a dorm. You’re probably going to want to live with your friends. And I get that. I’m settled with that. I’m down to live here until I’m 24.’”

In “The J Team,” JoJo plays an upbeat dancer who just can’t mesh well with her dance instructor, played by Tisha Campbell. Siwa says the character is not based on her former teacher Abby Lee Miller.

She explained, “No, definitely not from Abby herself, but it was pulled off of how dance coaches pretty much all around the world actually are. In the original script, there was some Abby Lee references that were like spot on the nose, and I took them out… I wouldn’t be where I am today without Abby and without being on ‘Dance Moms.’”