Howie Mandel Opens Up About Coping with the Pandemic, ‘AGT,’ and His New Doc

Howie Mandel is getting candid about his mental health and OCD struggles in a new Peacock documentary.

“Extra’s” Terri Seymour caught up with the star to talk about “Howie Mandel: But, Enough About Me.”

Mandel joked, “Some people have told me you can’t get enough of me.”

Terri asked of the doc, “What do you reveal that we may not know about you?” Howie said, “I knew I always had mental health issues… but my wife 20 some-odd years ago gave me an ultimatum that she was going to leave me if I didn’t get help, and that’s why I eventually got help.”

Does he still go to therapy? “I still do therapy,” Howie said. “Through COVID, I’ve moved my therapist to a new tax bracket and I’ve upped my medication… I think we all have to cope with life. You don’t have to have what I have. I think everybody is coping… we all need coping skills. It’s just a part of humanity so we deal.”

Meanwhile, Howie, Simon Cowell, Sofía Vergara and Heidi Klum are back together inside the Dolby Theater to watch the best acts in person on "America's Got Talent.”

He told Terri about being back in front of a live audience on “AGT,” saying, “The electricity and the power of a real audience in a real building its unimaginable. It was exciting.”