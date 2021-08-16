Rick Harrison and Wife Deanna Quietly Divorced Last Year

Getty Images

Rick Harrison, of “Pawn Stars” fame, and his wife Deanna have gone their separate ways.

TMZ reports Rick quietly filed for divorce in Nevada in July 2020 after nearly seven years of marriage.

According to docs obtained by TMZ, Harrison stated their "tastes, mental dispositions, views, likes, and dislikes have become so divergent that they have become incompatible in marriage" and the there was no hope of reconciliation. The exes did not have any minor children together and reached a settlement agreement in September 2020.

Rick tells TMZ that the marriage "didn't work out and [the divorce] was a mutual decision." He said he has since moved on.