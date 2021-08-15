Travis Barker Flies for First Time Since Surviving Plane Crash

Backgrid

For the first time since surviving a plane crash that left more than half his body covered in third-degree burns, Travis Barker has taken flight — and he did it with girlfriend Kourtney Kardashian at his side.

On Saturday, People magazine reports, the 45-year-old rock star flew to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, on Kylie Jenner's private jet, accompanied by Kourtney. Kris Jenner and boyfriend Corey Gamble were also reportedly aboard.

A source tells people that it was "a huge deal" for Travis to fly. "The plane crash many years ago was extremely traumatizing. He has needed a lot of help to get to this point."

In 2008, Barker and DJ AM barely survived when a plane they were on crashed right after taking off in South Carolina. The crash killed Barker's security guard, his assistant, the pilot, and the co-pilot.

DJ AM died a year later of a prescription drug overdose.

Barker has been planning his return to the skies for a while, even tweeting in June, "I might fly again."