Artist grandson & Jessie Reyez Dish on ‘Suicide Squad’ Breakout Single

Cutting edge artist grandson, known for his alt-rock anthems, and Grammy-nominated singer Jessie Reyez have teamed up for a dramatic and cinematic new single called “Rain” for the soundtrack of “The Suicide Squad”!

Hot on the heels of a performance together at this past weekend’s Lollapalooza in Chicago, the Canadian musicians reached out to writer-director James Gunn, who chose to include their fresh sounds on individual tracks as well as this collaboration, which is out now. See the music video here!