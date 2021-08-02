Kit Harington Talks Being a Dad, and ‘The Eternals,’ Plus: The ‘Game of Thrones’ Easter Egg in ‘Modern Love’

Getty

Kit Harington is loving his new role as a dad!

The star opened up to “Extra’s” Cheslie Kryst about his baby boy and his new role in “Modern Love,” also revealing a “Game of Thrones” Easter egg in his episode.

Kit and his wife Rose Leslie, another “GoT” alum, welcomed their son nearly six months ago. Gushing about fatherhood, Harington said, “It's pretty wonderful. It's full-on. They tell you, but they don't tell you… if you know what I mean.”

Cheslie replied, “So many surprises you're finding out.”

Kit agreed, saying, “Yeah, people go, ‘Yeah, it's a lot.’ And you're like... ‘Yeah, I know. I'll be fine.’ And then you have a baby and you're like... ‘It really is a lot.’” Smiling, he said, “Mercifully, he's a good sleeper. So, yeah, we're very happy. We're very in love.”

Harington is starring with Lucy Boynton in “Modern Love,” the hit Amazon Prime series that features real romance stories from the popular New York Times column of the same name.

Dishing on his episode, Kit said, “It deals directly with the pandemic. It’s about two people who meet on a train and decide not to switch numbers. And they go their separate ways thinking they'll meet up in two weeks. Of course the pandemic goes… global and everything gets locked down. And it's about them trying to find each other.”

He shared, “The whole thing is funny and light and a bit of fresh air for everyone who might not want to watch something too dark about the pandemic.”

Cheslie compared Kit to his character, saying, “You’re kind of old-school, too — you don’t have any social media accounts.”

He answered, “I don't have social media… It's not for any reason other than I think it would be terrible for me. I think it would be awful for my mental health. I'm quite an obsessive person. I think I'd obsess over it. I think it'd be a bad idea.”

Cheslie wanted to know, “When you first met your wife did you immediately get her number, or were you more like your character and wait a little bit?”

He said of playing Jon Snow and Ygritte on “Game of Thrones,” “We were stuck in absolutely nowhere at the end of the world in Iceland. We didn't need to get each other's numbers.”

Kryst pointed out “Modern Love” might have a nod to “Game of Thrones,” saying, “There's a little bit of an Easter egg in your episode sort of related to ‘Game of Thrones,’ right? Without spoiling it, he confirmed, “Yeah, that joke is one of the main reasons I did the role.”

He will definitely be watching the “Game of Thrones” prequel, saying, “Yeah, for sure… There’s kind of a rawness to it. Yeah, it’s carrying on.”

Kit also has a Marvel movie coming up called “The Eternals,” sharing, “It was shot just before the pandemic… It's really going to be quite the thing. I don't know what I can and can't say about it, you see. But I had a great time on it… I feel very honored being a part of that universe… I think it's going to be a great movie. It's got such a cool, big, diverse, excellent cast.”