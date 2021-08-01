'Port Charles' Actor Jay Pickett Dies Suddenly at 60 While Shooting a Movie

Getty Images

Soap veteran Jay Pickett died unexpectedly Friday on the set of his latest movie project. He was just 60.

Pickett's out-of-nowhere death was announced by friend and co-worker Jim Heffel on Facebook Saturday. He posted a series of photos showing a healthy-looking Pickett on the set of their film "Treasure Valley," which had been shooting in Pickett's home state of Idaho. He wrote, "Yesterday I lost a good friend and the world lost a great person. Jay Pickett decided to ride off into the Heavens. Jay died sitting on a horse ready to rope a steer in the movie Treasure Valley in Idaho. The way of a true cowboy. Jay wrote the story and starred in it. He was also coproducer with myself and Vernon Walker. He will be truly missed. Ride like the wind partber."

According to Travis Mills, a producer on the project, there is "no official explanation for the cause of his death," but a heart attack is assumed.

Pickett was not only acting in the film, he had written it as well.

Born February 10, 1961, in Spokane, Washington, Pickett grew up in Idaho and had been on TV since the 1980s.

A soap staple, Pickett was Frank Scanlon on "Port Charles" (1997-2003), and Det. David Harper on "General Hospital" (2007-2008).

He also acted in "Soda Springs" (2012), a film he wrote and produced.

"General Hospital" co-star Kin Shriner recalled Pickett with a tweet, writing, "The sudden passing of my pal Jay Pickett Is very sad . He loved acting and Westerns , and when we got together we laughed a lot . R.I.P. Jay ."