Engaged! Bubba Wallace Proposes to GF Amanda Carter

NASCAR racer Bubba Wallace, 27, is ready to take the leap with girlfriend Amanda Carter!

Wallace announced Friday that he popped the question to Amanda after five years of dating.

Along with some proposal photos taken by Ray Duker, he tweeted, “Why I waited so long..we will never know. The wait is over!! Here’s to forever! Forever ever!”

Earlier this year, Wallace opened up about their life under lockdown with their puppy Asher. He told People magazine, “We’ve just been really enjoying Asher. He’s been a really good dog, like an extremely good dog. He makes it really hard to leave during the day. But he’s a blast and we’ve just been really enjoying our time together with him. The pandemic hit and gave us an opportunity for both of us to be home.”

In March, Wallace also showed some love for Carter on her birthday, writing on Instagram, “Wishing this sexy lady of mine the happiest of birthdays! 😍😍😍 Excited to see whats in store for this year as we continue to grow and love one another! Asher Dasher and I love you!!!!”